2nd Annual Torchlight Gala

Art & Nature At The Acres! Chattanooga Audubon Society will be hosting their second annual Torchlight Gala. The event will be September 25 at Audubon Acres from 6-9 pm. Listen to live music by Crooked Wits, see Art in Action ft. local artisans, and taste Chattanooga Whiskey samples. Plus: Learn about the local history and nature through free hiking tours. Hors D’Oeuvres & desserts included.

Tickets available at chattanoogaaududon.org.