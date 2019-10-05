The bluegrass continues to grow at Chattanooga’s waterfront, as the 3 Sisters Music Festival announces its 13th year at Ross’ Landing. The event, held free to the public on October 4 and 5 is a one-of-a-kind event for top names in contemporary and traditional bluegrass. 3 Sisters is hosted by Fletcher Bright Realty each year and produced by Chattanooga Presents.

The music begins on Friday, October 4, at 6:00pm with a set by The New Dismembered Tennesseans, a group of local, much loved musicians and vocalists who were previously part of Dismembered Tennesseans, founded by Fletcher Bright and his high school buddies from McCallie School. Mandolin Orange, a North Carolina bluegrass and Americana duo with an ever-growing fan base, will make their 3 Sisters debut performance at 6:50pm, and Chatham County Line will return to 3 Sisters for at 8:10pm show, this time with a drummer instead of a banjo player as part of a new lineup. The Travelin McCourys, a longtime festival favorite will join with guitarist and singer Peter Rowan at 9:30pm for a special set honoring Bill Monroe to close the night.

On Saturday, October 5, beginning at Noon, the local Mountain Cove Band will kick off a full day of bluegrass entertainment as the 3 Sisters Festival continues. Bluetastic Fangrass will take the stage at 1:00 pm, followed by Berklee College of Music Fiddlers at 2:00pm. Fireside Collective, a progressive bluegrass and folk band from Asheville will play at 3:00pm, followed by Lil’ Smokies, winner of IBMA’s Momentum Band in 2016, performing at 4:20pm, the Dan Tyminksi Bluegrass Band at 5:30pm, the Grammy-award-winning bluegrass sextet Steep Canyon Rangers at 7:00 p.m and then Music Without Borders featuring The Kruger Brothers and The Gibson Brothers will provide the final set and jam for the 3 Sisters Music Festival beginning at 8:30pm.

Food from a variety of local food trucks, beer, wine, local spirits and non-alcoholic drink concessions will also be available. The public is invited to bring lawn chairs and blankets, however no outside food or beverages are allowed.

This event is sponsored by Fletcher Bright Realty and the City of Chattanooga and produced by Chattanooga Presents! For more information, and to hear samples of all the groups, visit www.3SistersBluegrass.com or call 423-265-0771.