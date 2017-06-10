The 30th Annual Spring Garden Tour, sponsored by the Master Gardeners of Hamilton County takes place on Saturday, June 10 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Sunday, June 11 from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Featuring seven public and private gardens located around Chattanooga, Hixson and East Brainerd, the tour benefits educational programs sponsored by the Master Gardeners and the Chattanooga Area Food Bank. Tickets for the entire tour are $15, good for both days, and can be purchased on the day of the event at any of the gardens. For updated information, visit http://mghc.org/30th-annual-spring-garden-tour/.

Patsy Boles, Spring Garden Tour Chair and long-time Master Gardener, comments, “The private and public gardens included on our 30th annual Spring Garden Tour reflect the inspiration, art, love and hard work that have gone into creating these unique and personal landscapes. We join our gardeners in welcoming everyone to celebrate the spring season with a leisurely stroll among trees, shrubs, perennials, herbs and native wildflowers. These gardens demonstrate how sculpture and artifacts, water features and stonework can be combined with various plantings to create beautiful and relaxing landscapes. This year we are pleased to present five premiere private gardens: two in East Brainerd, two in Hixson, and one in downtown Chattanooga. In keeping with MGHC’s mission to promote education, we are pleased to have on the tour the Chattanooga School for Liberal Arts, which is a Master Gardener-sponsored program, and the award-winning, environmentally-friendly gardens at the Blue Cross Blue Shields of TN headquarters.

Master Gardeners of Hamilton County is a non-profit, educational, volunteer organization that plays an important role in the civic life of Chattanooga and the surrounding area. Among the many on-going landscaping and garden partnerships undertaken by MGHC are: Bonny Oaks Arboretum, Chattanooga Area Food Bank, Chattanooga Aquarium Butterfly & Hummingbird Garden, Chattanooga Zoo, McCoy Farm & Garden, Reflection Riding Arboretum & Nature Center, and Siskin Children’s Garden, among others. For more information about MGHC programs: http://mghc.org/.

TOUR GARDENS

Jo Keeler

1018 Olde Mill Lane, Hixson, TN 37343

Sally Wencel & John Turgeson

1909 Windy Oaks Lane, Hixson, TN 37343

Jim & Linda Keown

8633 Pershing Road, Chattanooga, TN 37421

Jon & Shelia Nessle

9308 Rockshire Lane, Chattanooga, TN 37421

Chattanooga School for Liberal Arts

6579 East Brainerd Rd., Chattanooga, TN 37421

Tammy Haas

2716 E. 17th St., Chattanooga, TN 37404

Blue Cross Blue Shields of TN Gardens

1 Cameron Hill Cir., Chattanooga, TN 37402