6th Annual Battle Below the Clouds

Amateur grillers & smokers compete for bragging rights as Chattanooga's best backyard cooks at the 6th annual Ruby Falls Battle Below the Clouds BBQ cook off. Independent judges select the Best Pulled Pork, Best Ribs, & Grand Champion. Test your grill skills while enjoying FREE live bluegrass music (10:30am-5pm), BBQ for purchase, prizes, & giveaways.

This event raises funds to provide year-round fun activities for kids with pediatric cancer & their families through the Lana’s Love Foundation.