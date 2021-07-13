'90s Paint and Sip Party

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

'90s Paint and Sip Party

Paint and sip to the sounds of 90s songs!

You’ll create a fun painting, led by artist Keelah Jackson-Harris of Keeody Gallery.

* BYOB

* 21+ only.

* Bonus points if you dress up in your favorite 90s apparel!

This class is part of Adult Summer School, taking place from July 12-16, 2021. Sign up below for a day of activities or a full week pass. Check out the full schedule for Adult Summer School here.

About the artist:

Keelah Jackson-Harris is an award-winning educator, writer, singer/songwriter and visual artist with a B.S. in Political Science from the University of Tennessee Chattanooga and an M.S. in Education from the University of Tennessee Knoxville; she has been a multifaceted creative since childhood. Keelah and her husband, Jody Harris, are currently working on an audio-visual project, Shine Language Fluent, which will be released in 2020. They are the curators and owners of Keeody Gallery located in downtown Chattanooga, TN.

Info

Art & Exhibitions
