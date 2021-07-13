'90s Paint and Sip Party

Paint and sip to the sounds of 90s songs!

You’ll create a fun painting, led by artist Keelah Jackson-Harris of Keeody Gallery.

* BYOB

* 21+ only.

* Bonus points if you dress up in your favorite 90s apparel!

This class is part of Adult Summer School, taking place from July 12-16, 2021. Sign up below for a day of activities or a full week pass. Check out the full schedule for Adult Summer School here.

About the artist:

Keelah Jackson-Harris is an award-winning educator, writer, singer/songwriter and visual artist with a B.S. in Political Science from the University of Tennessee Chattanooga and an M.S. in Education from the University of Tennessee Knoxville; she has been a multifaceted creative since childhood. Keelah and her husband, Jody Harris, are currently working on an audio-visual project, Shine Language Fluent, which will be released in 2020. They are the curators and owners of Keeody Gallery located in downtown Chattanooga, TN.