Stopping off between rare dates in SF and NYC, A Made Up Sound, aka 2562, will be delivering Chattanooga a proper dancefloor workout. Originally from The Hague and currently residing in Berlin, Dave is reknowned for his precision productions fusing 4/4 rhythms with og dubstep sound design and has graced the decks of the world's finest clubs and festivals. If Tresor, Berghain/Panorama bar, Dekmantel and Concrete ring a bell, you know what to expect. If they don't, think deep subbass, driving percussion and space-age sonics all geared to making you move.