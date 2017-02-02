A Made Up Sound, aka 2562

Google Calendar - A Made Up Sound, aka 2562 - 2017-02-15 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - A Made Up Sound, aka 2562 - 2017-02-15 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - A Made Up Sound, aka 2562 - 2017-02-15 21:00:00 iCalendar - A Made Up Sound, aka 2562 - 2017-02-15 21:00:00

Venue 909 909 Crutchfield St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37406

Stopping off between rare dates in SF and NYC, A Made Up Sound, aka 2562, will be delivering Chattanooga a proper dancefloor workout. Originally from The Hague and currently residing in Berlin, Dave is reknowned for his precision productions fusing 4/4 rhythms with og dubstep sound design and has graced the decks of the world's finest clubs and festivals. If Tresor, Berghain/Panorama bar, Dekmantel and Concrete ring a bell, you know what to expect. If they don't, think deep subbass, driving percussion and space-age sonics all geared to making you move.

Info

Concerts & Live Music

