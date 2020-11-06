A Tribe Called Kast Exhibit

to

Keeody Gallery 756 E. MLK Blvd., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

The Keeody Gallery & ArtsBuild Presents "A Tribe Called Kast Exhibition"

(Art inspired by OutKast & A Tribe Called Quest)

Featuring visual artists

  • Troy Duff
  • Dan Flores
  • Salvador Guzman
  • Shannon Terry
  • Morris Martin
  • Jody Harris
  • Len Chapman
  • Uno Hurtado

November 1-December 1,2020

Opening reception: November 6 at 7pm

Free & open to the public

*CDC covid-19 guidelines strongly encouraged*

Special guests Performances & giveaways!!!

Hosted by Kunstruct (Lamont Chapman) and J. Bradley ( Justice Payne) (Both from Natural Habitz) signed to Rock Ave Records/The Orchard (Sony)

DJ Tirere on the wheels of steel

Hosted by Keeody Gallery and Dan Flores

www.keeody.com

PLEASE SUPPORT THE ARTS AND NOT HATE!!!

Info

Art & Exhibitions
to
