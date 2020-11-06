A Tribe Called Kast Exhibit

The Keeody Gallery & ArtsBuild Presents "A Tribe Called Kast Exhibition"
(Art inspired by OutKast & A Tribe Called Quest)
Featuring visual artists
- Troy Duff
- Dan Flores
- Salvador Guzman
- Shannon Terry
- Morris Martin
- Jody Harris
- Len Chapman
- Uno Hurtado
November 1-December 1,2020
Opening reception: November 6 at 7pm
Free & open to the public
*CDC covid-19 guidelines strongly encouraged*
Special guests Performances & giveaways!!!
Hosted by Kunstruct (Lamont Chapman) and J. Bradley ( Justice Payne) (Both from Natural Habitz) signed to Rock Ave Records/The Orchard (Sony)
DJ Tirere on the wheels of steel
Hosted by Keeody Gallery and Dan Flores
PLEASE SUPPORT THE ARTS AND NOT HATE!!!