Aaron Shust Concert

Southern Adventist University invites you to a special worship experience with Aaron Shust in concert Thursday, February 17, at 7 p.m. in the Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists. Known for his songs “My Savior, My God,” “My Hope is in You,” and “No One Higher,” Shust has earned a reputation as one of Christian music’s most compelling and spiritually deep song writers. All are welcome to the concert, which is free thanks to the generosity of a Southern alum. Please plan on wearing a mask.

