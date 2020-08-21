Abe Partridge & Mike McDade in the Garden

Come see Abe Partridge out of Mobile, AL and local favorite Mike McDade opening in a safe setting–outdoor, socially distanced, limited audience, masks required. Only 35 tickets will be sold. You will definitely want to get your tix early for this one!

Please bring lawn chairs or blankets for your comfort. We’ll have beer and sodas available. If you’d like to bring wine, there will be a modest $10 per bottle corkage fee.

Event details: https://www.facebook.com/events/666756590575751/

Check out Abe Partridge’s “Colors”: