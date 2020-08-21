Abe Partridge & Mike McDade in the Garden

to

Barking Legs Theater 1307 Dodds Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37404

Abe Partridge & Mike McDade in the Garden

Come see Abe Partridge out of Mobile, AL and local favorite Mike McDade opening in a safe setting–outdoor, socially distanced, limited audience, masks required. Only 35 tickets will be sold. You will definitely want to get your tix early for this one!

Please bring lawn chairs or blankets for your comfort. We’ll have beer and sodas available. If you’d like to bring wine, there will be a modest $10 per bottle corkage fee.

Event details: https://www.facebook.com/events/666756590575751/

Check out Abe Partridge’s “Colors”:

Info

Barking Legs Theater 1307 Dodds Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37404
Concerts & Live Music
to
Google Calendar - Abe Partridge & Mike McDade in the Garden - 2020-08-21 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Abe Partridge & Mike McDade in the Garden - 2020-08-21 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Abe Partridge & Mike McDade in the Garden - 2020-08-21 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Abe Partridge & Mike McDade in the Garden - 2020-08-21 19:00:00 ical
newsletter small box orange 2

Calendar Of Events

Friday

July 31, 2020

Saturday

August 1, 2020

Sunday

August 2, 2020

Monday

August 3, 2020

Tuesday

August 4, 2020

Wednesday

August 5, 2020

Thursday

August 6, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours

Inside The Pulse