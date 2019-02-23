Academy Honors Music Festival Concert

to Google Calendar - Academy Honors Music Festival Concert - 2019-02-23 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Academy Honors Music Festival Concert - 2019-02-23 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Academy Honors Music Festival Concert - 2019-02-23 16:00:00 iCalendar - Academy Honors Music Festival Concert - 2019-02-23 16:00:00

Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists 4829 College Drive East, Collegedale, Tennessee

The community is invited to an Honors Music Festival concert on February 23 at 4 p.m. in the Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists. This concert is an annual event hosted by the School of Music at Southern Adventist University, performed by select high school students who are given the opportunity to spend time on campus and work with Southern’s professors. This year’s focus is on instrumental music and will feature a symphonic band and a string orchestra. Southern professors Ken Parsons and Laurie Redmer Minner will serve as clinicians and conductors for the groups. This concert is free and open to the public.

Info
Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists 4829 College Drive East, Collegedale, Tennessee View Map
Concerts & Live Music
to Google Calendar - Academy Honors Music Festival Concert - 2019-02-23 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Academy Honors Music Festival Concert - 2019-02-23 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Academy Honors Music Festival Concert - 2019-02-23 16:00:00 iCalendar - Academy Honors Music Festival Concert - 2019-02-23 16:00:00
DI 16.03

The Pulse Calendar

Friday

January 18, 2019

Sorry, no events.

Saturday

January 19, 2019

Sunday

January 20, 2019

Monday

January 21, 2019

Tuesday

January 22, 2019

Wednesday

January 23, 2019

Thursday

January 24, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours