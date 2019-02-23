Academy Honors Music Festival Concert

The community is invited to an Honors Music Festival concert on February 23 at 4 p.m. in the Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists. This concert is an annual event hosted by the School of Music at Southern Adventist University, performed by select high school students who are given the opportunity to spend time on campus and work with Southern’s professors. This year’s focus is on instrumental music and will feature a symphonic band and a string orchestra. Southern professors Ken Parsons and Laurie Redmer Minner will serve as clinicians and conductors for the groups. This concert is free and open to the public.