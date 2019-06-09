Adventure Supper Club

Candlelight Forest 9862 Ga Hwy 193, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 30707

Candlelight Forest Presents: Adventure Supper Club, a Summer Creekside Dinner

The second in a seasonal series, a Summer Creekside Dinner starts with a casual ¼- mile hike to Peacock Falls overlook deck for cocktails and canapés. Before sunset, guests will hike another ¼-mile hike to a sit down, farm-to-creekside dinner at a communal table adjacent to the property’s working Watermill. Supper Club guests will take in valley views of Highpoint, the highest peak at Lookout Mountain.

Chef Bob Watts of Rock Spring’s Bob’s Brick Oven will curate the complete four-course supper menu to debut at the June 9th event and includes wine pairings from local vineyards. The live reveal is a signature of all Adventure Supper Club events. Sourced as local as possible, the menu will include fresh herbs and produce including seasonal blackberries harvested from the chef’s garden and hydroponic grow station. A conversation piece to the evening is Chef Bob’s mobile wood fire grill to score a perfect summer fare. The specialty grill seals in flavors to guarantee the most robust of tastes. At press time, the Chef described the dinner as “light, fresh and colorful” and teased two menu items: fish and a homemade lemon sorbet palate cleanser.

Candlelight Forest 9862 Ga Hwy 193, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 30707
