The Afternooners: EP Release Show

Songbirds South 41 East 14th St, East Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Local band, The Afternooners, will be performing Wednesday night, September 26th, with help from Caney Village. Come out to support the release of their new EP at Songbirds South.

Songbirds South 41 East 14th St, East Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
