This two-day workshop will allow students to improve their ability to paint a large-scale painting using the alla prima technique. The current huge success of the plein air movement has proven the appeal of the freshness and liveliness of direct (alla prima) landscape painting. While indirect techniques, which gradually build up paint layers, can produce effects not possible alla prima, they tend to sacrifice the spontaneity of alla prima painting.

It is, however, difficult to complete a large painting (more than 11×14 inches) alla prima. This workshop will focus on methods that enables alla prima painting on a larger scale including: separating the drawing and compositional decisions, development of the value structure, and the final application of full-color paint.