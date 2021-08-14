Altered Book Journaling

Altered Book Journaling

Never be intimidated by a blank page again. Expand your creativity as you use a published book to explore several journal styles including blackout poetry, color swatching, doodling, collage and so much more!

You will receive a published book, paint, brush, stencils, washi tape, paper and ephemera personally curated for a fun and inspirational class experience.

About the teacher:

No one should be forced to fit into one box. April Corbett loves everything that she does and encourages others to find what they love and do it. She's an engineer, maker, planner designer, productivity guru and all around crafter. She's always looking for new projects and awesome places to take her engineering career. Follow April on Facebook here.

