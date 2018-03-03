Your mission, should you choose to accept: support Creative Discovery Museum at the most thrilling party in Chattanooga! AmuseUm, the party for grown-ups that benefits kids, returns re-vamped, re-energized and with a License to Thrill Saturday, March 3 at 7:00 p.m.

Throughout the evening, AmuseUm guests can try on or purchase the most beautiful diamonds Chattanooga has to offer in the Diamonds are Forever Room presented by Fischer Evans Diamonds. Fischer Evans Diamonds will donate a portion of every purchase made during the event to Creative Discovery Museum.

Engage your intellect as you crack the code in the Shaken, Not Stirred breakout room. This one-of-a-kind breakout room is designed specifically for AmuseUm: License to Thrill by Breakout Games in Chattanooga.

Guests of AmuseUm can further support the Museum by reserving a seat at the VIP “High Stakes” poker table in Casino Royale. Ten individuals will have the chance to face off over cards for the coveted title of “Poker Champion.” Poker players will receive $50,000 in casino chips, enjoy food and beverage service and a guaranteed 75 minutes of game time beginning at 7:15 pm or 9:00 pm. The two Poker Champions will be crowned with incredible winners swag and will earn a lifetime of bragging rights. (Please note: casino chips do not have any real monetary value). Seats can be reserved by making a $1,000 tax deductible donation to the Museum.

In addition to an evening of next-level entertainment, guests can indulge in spectacular food from Lee Towery Catering, smooth jazz in the Skyfall Martini Bar, a game of chance in Casino Royale and dancing with music provided by Sound Force Entertainment.

“We can’t think of a more fun way to support the Museum than through AmuseUm,” said Henry Schulson, executive director for Creative Discovery Museum. “The demand for our school outreach programs continues to grow. Funds raised through this event provide vital support for educational programs outside the Museum walls.”

Tickets are $100 per person. Guests have the opportunity to provide additional support at time of registration:

Provide a day of fun and learning for a family of four that may not be able to visit the Museum otherwise: $56

Sponsor a camp experience for a child with autism at Creative Discovery Museum's Friend's Discovery Camp, a special summer camp for children with autism and their peers: $175

Fund two outreach programs to the Children's Hospital at Erlanger, giving young patients a much-needed distraction and some fun during an otherwise uncomfortable experience: $364

For more information or to make reservations for the event, call (423) 648-6072, or visit the Museum website at www.cdmfun.org/thrill.