Annual Garden Tour

The Master Gardeners of Hamilton County (MGHC), in association with the University of Tennessee Extension, hold their annual Garden Tour on Saturday, August 14 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Sunday, August 15 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. This year’s tour features one public and four private gardens located around Ooltewah and Collegedale. Admission for the entire tour is $20 and covers both days. People can pay in advance on the MGHC website or on the day of the event starting at any garden on the tour. Proceeds from the Annual Garden Tour benefit educational and scholarship programs sponsored by the Chattanooga Area Food Bank and the Master Gardeners of Hamilton County. For updated information and to pay in advance, go to: https://mghc.org/garden-tour/

Suzanne Ford, President of MGHC, comments: The Master Gardeners of Hamilton County are delighted to present our 2021 annual Garden Tour! This year’s tour will feature five late-summer gardens, each with its own distinctive focus, including four private gardens and one public garden, all located in the Ooltewah/Collegedale area. We invite people to celebrate the diversity that gardening has to offer – from a naturalistic landscape with native plants, a unique and fanciful cottage garden with many hidden treasures, to the creative use of containers for beautiful plantings or an abundance of vegetables and herbs. In keeping with our mission of education, we are highlighting the Bonny Oaks Arboretum, a public garden that has been a Hamilton County Master Gardener project for many years. We hope visitors will appreciate the passion and vision that has gone into creating these unique gardens and will take away ideas for their own backyards!”