Another Short Virtual Piano Recital by Fr. Valentin Iurochkin

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Back by popular demand, Fr. Valentin Iurochkin will offer another short virtual piano recital on Wednesday, May 27 at 6:00 pm, livestreamed from The Basilica of Sts. Peter and Paul. We invite you to enjoy beautiful music together with us.

Please tune in on our Facebook page (accessible via the Watch Live link on our website; no Facebook account required). The video will be available for viewing following the recital.

Event details: https://www.facebook.com/events/241985183747506/

Concerts & Live Music
to Google Calendar - Another Short Virtual Piano Recital by Fr. Valentin Iurochkin - 2020-05-27 18:00:00

