Thomas Davis, PhD, will be presenting an archaeology lecture titled “St. Paul in Cyprus: Out of the Comfort Zone.” This free event will be held on Monday, February 18 at 7 p.m. in the Lynn Wood Hall Chapel at Southern Adventist University. For more information, call 423.236.2030.
Archaeology Museum Lecture
Lynn Wood Hall Chapel Lynn Wood Hall, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37363
Friday
Sorry, no events.
Saturday
-
Education & LearningCoffee Extraction Basics/Brewing Science
-
Education & LearningLet’s Make Soap
-
Education & LearningA Little Me Time: A Half-Day Workshop
-
-
Education & Learning Outdoor SportsOvernight Backpacking Class
-
-
This & ThatChattanooga Women’s March Rally
Sunday
-
Concerts & Live Music Festivals & Fairs Parties & ClubsEDM vs Hip Hop Back to School Party
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicCarl Pemberton
-
Concerts & Live MusicNorth Shore Jazz
-
Concerts & Live MusicSunday Funday with Danimal and Friends
-
Concerts & Live MusicMaggie Valley Band
-
Education & Learning Outdoor SportsOvernight Backpacking Class
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicFree Fiddle School
Monday
-
This & ThatSixth Annual MLK Day of Service
-
Theater & Dance This & ThatWinter Belly Dance Session
-
This & ThatIce on the Landing
-
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
-
Concerts & Live MusicMatt Downer
-
Concerts & Live MusicMonday Nite Big Band
Tuesday
-
This & ThatChess K-night
-
This & ThatBonneville Icons Tour
-
Education & LearningBeginner Handlettering
-
-
Food & Drink Health & Wellness OutdoorPaths to Pints along the Riverwalk
-
Concerts & Live MusicPete Boubel
Wednesday
-
Theater & DanceMiddle East Dance
-
Concerts & Live MusicNo Big Deal
-
Concerts & Live MusicNick Edward Williams
-
ComedyEtta May
Thursday
-
This & ThatNaughty Knights Chess Meetup
-
Education & LearningIntroduction to Public Speaking
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicJames Crumble Trio
-
Concerts & Live MusicToby Hewitt