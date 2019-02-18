Archaeology Museum Lecture

Lynn Wood Hall Chapel Lynn Wood Hall, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37363

Thomas Davis, PhD, will be presenting an archaeology lecture titled “St. Paul in Cyprus: Out of the Comfort Zone.” This free event will be held on Monday, February 18 at 7 p.m. in the Lynn Wood Hall Chapel at Southern Adventist University. For more information, call 423.236.2030.

