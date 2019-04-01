Archaeology Museum Lecture

Lynn Wood Hall Chapel Lynn Wood Hall, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37363

Scott Stripling, DMin, will be presenting an archaeology lecture titled “Go Now to Shiloh: Have We Found the House of God?” This free event will be held on Monday, April 1, at 7 p.m. in the Lynn Wood Hall Chapel on Southern Adventist University’s campus. For more information, call 423.236.2030.

Lynn Wood Hall Chapel Lynn Wood Hall, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37363 View Map
