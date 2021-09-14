Around the World Cooking with Alchemy Spice Company

Take your weeknight dinner table around the world one tablespoon at a time with Alchemy Spice Blends.

If you want elevated fuss-free weeknight cooking, are short on time, but big on flavor, this class is for you. Alchemy cooking classes will introduce you to quick & easy weeknight meals with interchangeable proteins (chicken, beef, seafood, tofu, etc.) and demonstrate kitchen hacks that will revolutionize your approach to weeknight meal planning and preparation.

Alchemy Blends featured:

Mexican Mole Blend: Tacos & Guac

Mediterranean Blend: Pork Chops & Roasted Vegetables

Garam Masala: Chicken Biryani

Spicy Thai Blend: Spicy Thai Noodles with Baked Tofu

Classes are demonstration only, and include recipes and spice samples.

Please note: masks are required.

About the teacher:

Amanda Nelson Varnell, Alchemy Spice Culinary Director, is a family dinner table specialist who has been teaching cooking since 2006. As a mom of 4, recipes that are easy, fresh, (mostly) whole food are her niche. She is excited to share her collection of kid tested, family approved recipes with you!

Alchemy Spice Company creates small batch hand-crafted spice blends in Chattanooga TN, featuring 24 magical blends, 3 infused oils and 7 gourmet salts.