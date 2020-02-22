Award-winning theatre company Back Alley Productions invites you to our upcoming dark comedy “Arsenic and Old Lace,” based on the famous Frank Capra film of the 1940s.

The famous madcap comedy focuses on the eccentric Brewster family. Our hero is Mortimer Brewster, who has long protested the concept of marriage but now faces introducing his crazy family to the woman he loves, Elaine Harper, as he debates whether to commit fully, or be committed from the lunacy around him.

Sure, Elaine is open-minded. And sure, she loves Mortimer, too. But there’s a problem (well, a few problems). Namely, Mortimer isn’t sure how to explain his two spinster aunts who have kindly taken it upon themselves to start murdering lonely old men by poisoning them… or a brother who believes he is President Theodore Roosevelt…. or another brother who happens to be a serial killer who has received some bad plastic surgery to conceal his identity.

With all these characters under one roof - including an alcoholic and demented plastic surgeon named Dr. Hermann Einstein - things are going to go from odd to downright lunacy. Will it drive Mortimer and Elaine apart? Will Mortimer even be alive by the end of the show? There's only one way to find out:

Performances are Feb. 21 to March 1, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online or at the box office 30 minutes before showtime. Seating at the Mars Theatre is first come, first served.

he theatre is located at 117 N. Chattanooga Street, Lafayette, Georgia. Visit https://www.BAPshows.com or call (706) 621-2870.