Art for Hart

"Art to Hart”

In-Town Gallery recognizes February as the month of romance, love and giving as "Art to HART" gives the artists an opportunity to help provide materials for participants at the HART Gallery. In-Town Gallery artists are donating art supplies during the month to share with Hart Gallery. A donation box will be set up for creative materials and a receptacle for cash contributions and gift cards as well. We encourage the public to participate! First Friday reception February 3, 2017 will be held from 5-8 pm at 26A Frazier Avenue. The public is invited to come celebrate the month of love, giving and sharing with the In-Town Artists.