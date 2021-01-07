Art from Found Objects: Assemblages

City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Art from Found Objects: Assemblages

In this class, you'll learn how to create art from found objects!

Jody Harris from Keeody Gallery will teach you all about assemblages, or art from found objects. Participants will need to gather found objects of their choosing, a stable base of either board plank, large cardboard or a tray that may be used within the creation and super glue to create their own art.

About the teacher:

Jody Harris is an acclaimed poet, visual artist and art historian with a B.A. in Studio Art, a B.F.A. in Illustration and a M.A. in Sculpture from Georgia State University. With work housed all over the world, he has professionally created groundbreaking and texture-rich pieces and performed as a spoken word artist and open-mic host for well over twenty years. Jody and his wife, Keelah Harris, are currently working on an audio-visual project, Shine Language Fluent, which will be released in 2020. They are the curators and owners of Keeody Gallery located in downtown Chattanooga, TN.

City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning
