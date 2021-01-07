Art from Found Objects: Assemblages

In this class, you'll learn how to create art from found objects!

https://www.thechattery.org/classes2/2021/1/7/art-from-found-objects-assemblages

Jody Harris from Keeody Gallery will teach you all about assemblages, or art from found objects. Participants will need to gather found objects of their choosing, a stable base of either board plank, large cardboard or a tray that may be used within the creation and super glue to create their own art.

About the teacher:

Jody Harris is an acclaimed poet, visual artist and art historian with a B.A. in Studio Art, a B.F.A. in Illustration and a M.A. in Sculpture from Georgia State University. With work housed all over the world, he has professionally created groundbreaking and texture-rich pieces and performed as a spoken word artist and open-mic host for well over twenty years. Jody and his wife, Keelah Harris, are currently working on an audio-visual project, Shine Language Fluent, which will be released in 2020. They are the curators and owners of Keeody Gallery located in downtown Chattanooga, TN.