The Art of Graffiti Part Two

This online class offered through The Chattery is a follow-up to the introduction of the art of graffiti, also known as street art, urban art, etc., taught by Jody Harris. Attending the first class is not required.

In this class, you will learn about the basic elements of writing, use of imagery, typography and lingo. Included in the class is a limited edition sticker pack and instruction on how to write and create street art.

https://www.thechattery.org/classes2/2020/9/19/the-art-of-graffiti-part-two

About the teacher:

Jody Harris is an acclaimed poet, visual artist and art historian with a B.A. in Studio Art, a B.F.A. in Illustration and a M.A. in Sculpture from Georgia State University. With work housed all over the world, he has professionally created groundbreaking and texture-rich pieces and performed as a spoken word artist and open-mic host for well over twenty years. Jody and his wife, Keelah Harris, are currently working on an audio-visual project, Shine Language Fluent, which will be released in 2020. They are the curators and owners of Keeody Gallery located in downtown Chattanooga, TN.