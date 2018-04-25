Art of Hope

Dance into a new millennium with a yoga practice inspired by works from the special exhibition New Media, New Millennium: Digital Art from the Thoma Foundation. Today will include a gallery discussion and joy-filled active practice with Peace. Strength. Yoga instructor (and dancer) Aly Haugland.

All ages welcome. We do ask that all participants bring their own yoga mat and arrive on time as the gallery portion is integral to the Artful Yoga experience. A $5 donation for Artful Yoga supports the Hunter's educational programs.