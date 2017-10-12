Art + Issues: Andrew Jackson's Legacy in Chattanooga

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

This evening’s art + issues, held as part of state wide commemoration of Andrew Jackson’s 250th birthday, will explore Jackson’s legacy here in Chattanooga in the context of the Trail of Tears. This hour long community dialogue will be led by Hermitage Education Director Erin Adams and will focus on a Hunter collection piece. We also encourage the participants to visit the Passage to continue the dialogue over the weekend. Like all art + issues, this program is free and open to the public

