Art Lessons for Homeschoolers

Townsend Atelier 301 E. 11th St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Wednesdays, August 16-September 20

6 week session

Ages 6-11 years:  10-11 am

Ages 12-17 years:  11 am-12:30 pm | multiple sibling discount

SIBLING DISCOUNT

In checkout, use coupon code “sibling” to receive discount.

Instructor:  Jas Milam, MAAT

A fresh new series of classes designed just for homeschoolers!

This series of lessons is designed to provide the young artist with foundational skills in drawing and painting. Participants will use a variety of media to learn the basics of shading, composition, still life, landscape, portrait and perspective. This skill set is a must for any young artist who wants to continue growing artistically through individual or group instruction and/or media explorations. Powerpoint presentations instructor demonstrations enhance the learning experience and contextualize the assignments in class work.

Weekly lessons:

1.      Drawing & shading the geometric solids

2.      Drawing & shading & scratch art still life

3.      Adding color  to still life/chalk pastels

4.      Intro to landscape drawing, cross-hatching, and collage

5.      Self-portraits

6.      Mixed media, watercolor & abstraction

All materials are included in class fee.  Discount provided for registering multiple siblings.

Townsend Atelier 301 E. 11th St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
