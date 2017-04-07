Art to Wear

In-Town Gallery 26 Frazier Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

In anticipation of spring, Traci Paden will showcase her wearable art as In-Town Gallery’s featured artist for April. Expect to see the colorful silk jackets, short kimonos and scarves when you enter the front door. Although paintings, pottery, metal sculpture, jewelry, turned wood, molded glass, photography and other fiber arts will be interspersed throughout the gallery visitors will be welcomed by brightly colored silk. Come meet the artists at the opening reception Friday, April 7, 2017, from 5 pm - 8 pm at 26A Frazier Avenue.

In-Town Gallery 26 Frazier Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

