Art Wise: Jeanine Michna-Bales

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Join us for an art talk at the Hunter Museum featuring photographer Jeanine Michna-Bales whose work was recently acquired by the Hunter and is currently on view in Beyond the Frame: Celebrating 70 Years of Collecting. Michna-Bales will share work from her “Photographs from the Underground Railroad” series, including the works currently on view at the Hunter as well as works from some of her more recent series on suffrage and on her work documenting Florida’s maroon community of descents of formerly enslaved peoples who have created self-sustaining communities in wilderness areas.

She’ll share her process and inspirations and will offer audience members opportunities to ask questions and to get to know the artist and her work in a personal manner.

Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning, Talks & Readings
