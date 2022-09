× Expand photography: Maki Kawakita. Leonardo Drew in his Brooklyn studio

Join us to hear internationally renowned artist Leonardo Drew speak about his sculptural and installation works, including his piece in the Hunter Museum’s collection. Drew transforms raw materials such as wood, scrap metal and cotton into immersive artworks that speak to the passage of time. Free admission to this program as a part of our Throwback Thursday evening.

Art Wise artist talks are generously supported by Martha Mackey.