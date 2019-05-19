Artful Yoga: Climbing Into May

Join us for an art-inspired yoga practice led by High Point Yoga Manager Wes Walker.

A $5 donation for Artful Yoga supports the Hunter's educational programs.

ABOUT // Artful Yoga is an ongoing series connecting art from the Hunter Museum with yoga taught by local and visiting instructors. Donations support Hunter Museum educational programs. All levels of yoga experience are welcome. We do ask that all participants arrive on time as the gallery portion is integral to the experience. Please bring your own yoga mat.

Special thanks to Artful Yoga partner CHI Memorial