Artful Yoga with Eden Traylor

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Enjoy an art-inspired yoga practice with yoga instructor Eden Traylor. We ask that all participants arrive on time to participate in the in-gallery portion.

ABOUT: Artful Yoga is an ongoing series connecting art from the Hunter Museum with yoga taught by local and visiting instructors. Your $5 donation supports Hunter Museum educational programs. All levels of yoga experience are welcome.

Art & Exhibitions, Health & Wellness
