Artful Yoga with Eden Traylor

Group of people reaching their arms upward in yoga class

Enjoy an art-inspired yoga practice with yoga instructor Eden Traylor. We ask that all participants arrive on time to participate in the in-gallery portion.

ABOUT: Artful Yoga is an ongoing series connecting art from the Hunter Museum with yoga taught by local and visiting instructors. Your $5 donation supports Hunter Museum educational programs. All levels of yoga experience are welcome.