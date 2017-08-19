Artful Yoga: Freeform Fun

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Take a walk on the wild side and find independence with art and yoga with Sports Barn and Southern Soul Yoga instructor Sarah Brogdon. As we enter into the colorful world of artist Wayne White, we can all be ‘hot shots’ as we celebrate freedom in our yoga practice.

A $5 donation for this community, artful yoga, supports the Hunter Museum's educational programs. Since the gallery portion of the program is so integral to the experience, we do ask that all participants arrive on time in order to be a part of the Artful Yoga program. Artful Yoga guests are also welcome to visit our special exhibits for an additional $10.

