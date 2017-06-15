Artist Reception and Exhibit

T. Kay Davis, local artist grew up in Ringgold, Georgia. She paints exclusively in oils and her works include landscapes and waterscapes, architecture, still lifes, animals (pets) and portraits. She is available for commissions. Kay is a member of Oil Painters of America.

Kay’s work is on exhibit at Reflections Gallery, 6922 Lee Highway, Chattanooga, TN, and Ringgold Art and Frame, 7825 Nashville Street, Ringgold, GA

A reception, open to the public, will be at Reflections Gallery on June 15th from 5:00-7:00 pm. Examples of her portrait work will also be on display for those interested. Drop by to say hello.