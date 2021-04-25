Artist in Residence: Reiko Rymer Pottery

On Sunday, April 25, head to The Edwin for artist pop-up with Reiko Rymer Pottery.

From your morning coffee, to entertaining occasions or even corporate affairs; every Reiko Rymer item is created to evoke positive emotions and to lighten up the day. Custom pieces will be available for purchase from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Make an afternoon of it and stop by Provisions to enjoy lunch.

The event is open to the public and will take place outside weather permitting.