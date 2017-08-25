Artist Talk: Cardboard Coverall Dreams

The Palace Picture House 818 Georgia Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

In conjunction with the exhibition Cardboard Coverall Dreams, we will be hosting an artist talk on August 25th! Join us as several artists in the show share their experiences, anecdotes, and stories about working with Wayne White. This is an intimate chance to gain insight into the practice of the artists in the show. The talk is a one-night event, but the exhibition is up all month long!

We will have an opening reception for the exhibition on First Friday, August 4th, from 6 - 9pm.

Artists in the show:

Amy Royale

Brad Rader

Clint Daniels

David Gabbard

Elliot Cowan

James Bruneau

Jason Doan

Matthew Dutton

Mari Morton

Megan Hovany

Myles Freeman

Randy Fairchild

Stephen Michael Haas

The Palace Picture House 818 Georgia Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
