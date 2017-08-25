Artist Talk: Cardboard Coverall Dreams

In conjunction with the exhibition Cardboard Coverall Dreams, we will be hosting an artist talk on August 25th! Join us as several artists in the show share their experiences, anecdotes, and stories about working with Wayne White. This is an intimate chance to gain insight into the practice of the artists in the show. The talk is a one-night event, but the exhibition is up all month long!
We will have an opening reception for the exhibition on First Friday, August 4th, from 6 - 9pm.
Artists in the show:
Amy Royale
Brad Rader
Clint Daniels
David Gabbard
Elliot Cowan
James Bruneau
Jason Doan
Matthew Dutton
Mari Morton
Megan Hovany
Myles Freeman
Randy Fairchild
Stephen Michael Haas