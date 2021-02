Artists in Transition

This show is a special opportunity to discover the beauty that often times goes unnoticed. The artwork will come from local artists who have a one-of-a-kind perspective on creativity.

These artists are currently or recently homeless and have been meeting weekly in a homeless camp to create this body of work.

This show is family friendly open to all ages.

Masks are still required, of course, but they can be removed as needed to sip on a beverage from the brewery.