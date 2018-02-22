Artwise: Jason Foumberg

Google Calendar - Artwise: Jason Foumberg - 2018-02-22 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Artwise: Jason Foumberg - 2018-02-22 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Artwise: Jason Foumberg - 2018-02-22 18:00:00 iCalendar - Artwise: Jason Foumberg - 2018-02-22 18:00:00

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Jason Foumberg, Curator, from the Carl & Marilynn Thoma Art Foundation will be giving an in-gallery walking tour of New Media, New Millennium: Digital Art from the Thoma Foundation. In his talk he will reveal the innovative technological processes that digital artists use to create self-generating, durationally infinite, and interactive artworks.

As the curator of the Thoma Art Foundation’s digital art collection, Foumberg organizes exhibitions, publishes interpretive texts, and assists in acquiring new artworks for the Foundation.

This program is open to the public with regular admission. The Art Wise series is generously sponsored by the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee Community Trust. Media support provided by Brewer Media.

Info
Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403 View Map
Art & Exhibitions
Google Calendar - Artwise: Jason Foumberg - 2018-02-22 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Artwise: Jason Foumberg - 2018-02-22 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Artwise: Jason Foumberg - 2018-02-22 18:00:00 iCalendar - Artwise: Jason Foumberg - 2018-02-22 18:00:00
Digital Issue 15.07

The Pulse Calendar

Thursday

February 15, 2018

Friday

February 16, 2018

Saturday

February 17, 2018

Sunday

February 18, 2018

Monday

February 19, 2018

Tuesday

February 20, 2018

Wednesday

February 21, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours