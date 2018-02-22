Artwise: Jason Foumberg

Jason Foumberg, Curator, from the Carl & Marilynn Thoma Art Foundation will be giving an in-gallery walking tour of New Media, New Millennium: Digital Art from the Thoma Foundation. In his talk he will reveal the innovative technological processes that digital artists use to create self-generating, durationally infinite, and interactive artworks.

As the curator of the Thoma Art Foundation’s digital art collection, Foumberg organizes exhibitions, publishes interpretive texts, and assists in acquiring new artworks for the Foundation.

This program is open to the public with regular admission. The Art Wise series is generously sponsored by the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee Community Trust. Media support provided by Brewer Media.