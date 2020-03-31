Ask an Interior Designer - ONLINE CLASS

City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Are you in the middle of remodeling your home or thinking of changing things up? Whether you're torn between hardwood and carpet, or need an expert's opinion to choose the right kitchen appliances, this class is for you. Learn about basic interior design and bring your questions, materials, pictures, and problems.

You'll have an opportunity to submit questions after you sign up, and during the class.

This class is presented by The Chattery.

About the teacher:

Monica Phipps is a design consultant, and the daughter half of the mother/daughter design team at Hertle Designs. Along with her mother, Laura, she works mainly in residential design—from designing kitchens and bathrooms, to furnishings, draperies and color selections, among other things. One of the main things that sets Hertle Designs apart is their space planning ability-they enjoy tackling spaces and making every square inch not only beautiful for their clients, but also functional. Monica is a lifelong resident of Chattanooga and is currently her own design client, working to fix up her 1940’s bungalow with her husband, Sean and their Golden retriever, Chloe.

