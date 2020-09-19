× Expand Autism in Motion Clinics Grand Opening Event

Autism in Motion Clinics Open House

All aboard the AIM Express! Join us for a railroad-themed, drive through tour of our new ABA therapy clinic in Chattanooga. We'll have stations for you to stop at along the way to meet our staff, learn about the benefits of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy for autism, and of course, have fun! While onboard, you will learn about our new clinic and pick up some fun giveaways including sensory toys and school supplies, plus Frios Gourmet Pops. We hope to see you there!

https://www.facebook.com/events/1213727945654344/