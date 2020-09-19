Autism in Motion Clinics Open House

to

Autism in Motion Clinics 2826 Amnicola Highway, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37406

Autism in Motion Clinics Open House

All aboard the AIM Express! Join us for a railroad-themed, drive through tour of our new ABA therapy clinic in Chattanooga. We'll have stations for you to stop at along the way to meet our staff, learn about the benefits of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy for autism, and of course, have fun! While onboard, you will learn about our new clinic and pick up some fun giveaways including sensory toys and school supplies, plus Frios Gourmet Pops. We hope to see you there!

https://www.facebook.com/events/1213727945654344/

Info

Autism in Motion Clinics 2826 Amnicola Highway, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37406
Health & Wellness
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Autism in Motion Clinics Open House - 2020-09-19 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Autism in Motion Clinics Open House - 2020-09-19 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Autism in Motion Clinics Open House - 2020-09-19 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Autism in Motion Clinics Open House - 2020-09-19 13:00:00 ical
Digital Issue Ad (Blue)

Calendar Of Events

Monday

August 31, 2020

Tuesday

September 1, 2020

Wednesday

September 2, 2020

Thursday

September 3, 2020

Friday

September 4, 2020

Saturday

September 5, 2020

Sunday

September 6, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours

Pulse Spotlight