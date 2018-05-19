Back to MAC Reunion Dog Walk

McKamey Animal Center 4500 North Access Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37415

Since McKamey opened our doors in 2008, we have adopted out nearly 25,000 animals! To celebrate, we are having our 3rd annual Back to MAC Reunion Dog Walk at McKamey Animal Center on May 19th.

We invite all Chattanooga dog owners and our adopters to participate in the interactive trail walk through the woods and stay for a party afterwards that will include food, contests, and demonstrations. It will be a great event for the whole family.

$25 per dog if registered in advance; $30 per dog on event day. Humans are free. Your dog’s registration fee includes one event t-shirt & goody bag. If your pup was adopted from McKamey, he/she will also receive a special bandanna to wear for the event!

Register online at mckameyanimalcenter.org

McKamey Animal Center 4500 North Access Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37415
