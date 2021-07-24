Erlanger Community Health Centers host “Back to School Bash”

Erlanger Community Health Centers will help families prepare for the new school year by offering important wellness services to children at a “Back to School Bash.” The free event takes place on Saturday, July 24, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1200 Dodson Avenue.

The Back to School Bash is open to all school-age children and their guardians. Pre-scheduled appointments are required for children who are in need of a sports physical, wellness check or required immunizations. Appointments can be made in advance by calling 423-778-2800. Event attendees will also be able to discover insurance options and receive information about healthy lifestyle habits, as well as schedule future appointments for themselves or their children.

“All three of our health center locations serve to keep our communities healthy,” said Zai Persaud-Alabi, Erlanger Community Health Centers Outreach and Enrollment Coordinator. “We’re proud to be able to offer these services to our young patients before they begin the new school year. This is a great opportunity for the public to learn about the Erlanger Community Health Centers.”

The event will also feature several community partners, including mentoring and after-school activity organizations. Complimentary light refreshments will be available to attendees, as well as other options for purchase from food and beverage trucks.

For more information about Erlanger Community Health Centers, please visit erlanger.org/communityhealth.