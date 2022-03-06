Ballet Buns & Bourbon

to

Hair Benders Internationale North Shore 330 Fairfax Ave, Unit 108 , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

Ballet Buns & Bourbon, a daddy daughter event, is on opportunity for dads to learn how to do ballet buns for their young dancer. This hands-on tutorial class will walk you through the steps to best construct a ballet bun, while enjoying some of the finest bourbon for the dads. Nonalcoholic beverages will be provided for the children. Each class will be 1 hour long and will be guided by easy step by step instructors so dads can firsthand complete a ballet bun!

Join us at Hairbenders Northshore on Sunday, February 6th. We have two class options; 11am and 1pm.

Info

Hair Benders Internationale North Shore 330 Fairfax Ave, Unit 108 , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
Food & Drink, Kids & Family
to
Google Calendar - Ballet Buns & Bourbon - 2022-03-06 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Ballet Buns & Bourbon - 2022-03-06 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Ballet Buns & Bourbon - 2022-03-06 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Ballet Buns & Bourbon - 2022-03-06 11:00:00 ical

EPB Community Spotlight

newsletter small box orange 2

Calendar Of Events

Tuesday

January 25, 2022

Wednesday

January 26, 2022

Thursday

January 27, 2022

Friday

January 28, 2022

Saturday

January 29, 2022

Sunday

January 30, 2022

Monday

January 31, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours