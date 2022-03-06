× Expand Tennessee Arts Collective TAC - facebook event Ballet Buns & Bourbon Event

Ballet Buns & Bourbon, a daddy daughter event, is on opportunity for dads to learn how to do ballet buns for their young dancer. This hands-on tutorial class will walk you through the steps to best construct a ballet bun, while enjoying some of the finest bourbon for the dads. Nonalcoholic beverages will be provided for the children. Each class will be 1 hour long and will be guided by easy step by step instructors so dads can firsthand complete a ballet bun!

Join us at Hairbenders Northshore on Sunday, February 6th. We have two class options; 11am and 1pm.