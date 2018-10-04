Bands on the Bluff: Beer and 90s Flashback

The Communicators will bring back the 90s as we close out the Bands on the Bluff series with some flash back fun. Enjoy 90s music, related activities, a cash bar, ice cream treats available for purchase from Clumpies and special exhibitions for just $5 (FREE for members and children 17 and under).

This performance is presented in partnership with SoundCorps

From 4-8 p.m. our permanent collection is free to all guests and our temporary exhibitions are just $5 (FREE for members and guests 17 and under) as part of Throwback Thursdays generously funded by Easy Auto and Publix Supermarket Charities.