You know what makes Friday evenings even better? Live music! Local musician, Barron Wilson will be on our heated, enclosed patio playing all your easy listening favorites.
Barron Wilson is Back at FEED
The Feed Co. Table & Tavern 201 W. Main St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
