Basic Vegetable Fermentation - ONLINE CLASS

to Google Calendar - Basic Vegetable Fermentation - ONLINE CLASS - 2020-04-04 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Basic Vegetable Fermentation - ONLINE CLASS - 2020-04-04 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Basic Vegetable Fermentation - ONLINE CLASS - 2020-04-04 10:00:00 iCalendar - Basic Vegetable Fermentation - ONLINE CLASS - 2020-04-04 10:00:00

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Have you always wanted to ferment your own veggies or learn how to make sauerkraut? Join Fermdamentals.com's Danielle Shelton as she teaches the art, science and history behind making fermented vegetables! This workshop will teach you how to ferment seasonal veggies. 

Participants will also receive an email with recipes after the class is over.

About the teacher:

Danielle Shelton is a food artisan, textile artist, writer, world traveler, and life-long learner. She is the blogger behind fermdamentals.com, who shares her passion for fermented foods and beverages online and through classes. Danielle is currently a PhD student in the Public History program at MTSU. She spends most of her time at home researching and writing with a kitty in her lap, in the kitchen coming up with tasty treats, or creating textile art.

Info

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee View Map
Education & Learning, Food & Drink
4235212643
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Basic Vegetable Fermentation - ONLINE CLASS - 2020-04-04 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Basic Vegetable Fermentation - ONLINE CLASS - 2020-04-04 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Basic Vegetable Fermentation - ONLINE CLASS - 2020-04-04 10:00:00 iCalendar - Basic Vegetable Fermentation - ONLINE CLASS - 2020-04-04 10:00:00
Restaurant Guide Box

Calendar Of Events

Thursday

April 2, 2020

Friday

April 3, 2020

Saturday

April 4, 2020

Sunday

April 5, 2020

Monday

April 6, 2020

Tuesday

April 7, 2020

Wednesday

April 8, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours

Inside The Pulse