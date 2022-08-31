× Expand TheChattery.org Basics of Floral Design: Classic Wrapped Bouquet

Discover what makes a wrapped bouquet design different than a vase bouquet. You'll learn which flowers are best for a design you'll want to share with others. Not only will you be educated on how to properly care for flowers, but you will also learn proper structure and placement of flowers in wrapped bouquet.

Please note: Masks are optional. All supplies included. Each participant will walk away with a beautiful arrangement to keep!

Ticket sales close August 30 at 12 p.m.

About the teacher:

Katy Billings started BloomHeart Flower Co. in 2019 out of her love for flowers. A marketer by trade, Katy was eager to use her creativity differently than before. Entering her third year of operation, Katy enjoys seeing seeing how a single flower can brighten someone’s day. BloomHeart is an online-only florist offering personal, subscription and small event floral to Chattanooga and surrounding areas. BloomHeart is the first florist to offer the Bloom from the Heart Program. A recipient of a BloomHeart order receives an extra bloom to give away to someone else. It's a fun way to spread joy through flowers. Katy currently creates out of her studio in St Elmo. Katy lives in St. Elmo with her husband and three fur babies, chocolate lab, Roux, and two cats, Jax and Grace.