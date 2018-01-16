Beatles Cartoon Pop Art Show featuring animator Ron Campbell

Ron Campbell, Director of the legendary Saturday morning Beatles Cartoon series that aired on ABC from September 1965 through April 1969 and animator on the Beatles film Yellow Submarine (celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2018) will make a rare personal appearance in Chattanooga at the grand reopening of Area 61 Gallery showcasing artwork based on his 50 year animation career, for 2 days only, Tuesday, January 16th & Wednesday, January 17th. Also involved in Scooby Doo, Winnie the Pooh, Rugrats, The Smurfs, Flintstones, Jetsons, George of the Jungle, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and many others. All works available for purchase.