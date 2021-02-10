Beg Salsa & Bachata Dance Courses

G2G teaches LA style salsa and bachata dance classes in Chattanooga, TN. Our three week courses are tailored to maximize your experience and learning. Come alone or with a partner! Our group courses are a great way to meet new people and hone your skills. No previous dance experience required, just a smile and a positive attitude!

*** This will be a 3 WEEK Course***

BEG I SALSA DANCE COURSE:

Start: 2/10/21-2/25/21

Every Wednesday & Thursday From 7-8pm

6 Classes Total

BEG II SALSA DANCE COURSE:

Start: 2/10/21-2/25/21

Every Wednesday & Thursday From 8-9pm

6 Classes Total

BEG II BACHATA DANCE COURSE:

Start: 2/10/21-2/25/21

Every Wednesday & Thursday From 9-10pm

6 Classes Total

BEG I BACHATA DANCE COURSE:

**Begins March 10th**

COST FOR 3 WK BEG I or II DANCE COURSES (6 CLASSES)

$130 - Couples ($10 per class)

$75 - Individual ($11.25 per class)

Drop in rates can be arranged after completion of a three week course. This is done in an effort to keep classes moving forward and to avoid slowing down the students who enrolled in the three week course.

