Beginner Bonsai

The Chattery at Chattanooga Workspace 302 West 6th Street, Ste 3L, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

In this workshop, students will learn the basics of pruning and wiring junipers to create their own bonsai. At the end of the class students will take home their new trees along with information on how to care for the plant through the upcoming growing season.

Supplies: Participants will be provided with plant material and wire, as well as handouts detailing pruning, wiring, and basic care instructions. Tools will also be provided.

Space is very limited. Sales end Thursday, August 1 at midnight.

About the teacher:

Bradford Slama is a self taught bonsai enthusiast who has a passion for sharing the knowledge that he has gained. Bradford initially came across bonsai because he wanted something more than a house plant in his windowless office. It turns out bonsai are very difficult to keep indoors, so he turned his driveway into a small bonsai garden. He learned most of what he knows about bonsai from books and from club members in California, and brought his trees with him when he moved to Chattanooga almost a year ago.

